El Corte Inglés, Palma. 25-06-2020

It’s bargain time in Majorca, the sales are on and prices are being slashed to the bone in shops and shopping centres.

Most of the stores in the Balearic Islands usually wait until July 1 to launch their sales, but after nearly three months of lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic they’re ready to make some money at long last and nothing entices customers into the shops faster than discount prices.

Store sales have been a bit of a disaster since the shops reopened because there's very few tourists on the island and a lot of residents have either lost their jobs or they're on ERTE, so money is short.

Strict health and safety measures have been adopted in stores and shopping centres and masks are being worn by customers and staff.

An El Corte Inglés spokesperson says the sales are very different this year because of the health situation but that shoppers should see significant discounts on items in the coming weeks.

Many of the stores in Majorca have made more space available in stores so that it's easier for shoppers to find what they need for the summer whilst respecting social distancing.