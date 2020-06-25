Royal family
Birthday greetings and small protests in Playa de Palma
King Felipe and Queen Letizia went for a walk along the promenade at Arenal beach and stopped to talk to the small numbers of residents and holidaymakers on the beach - mainly Spanish, but some German.
Social distancing was observed as photos were granted and the King and Queen wished a child a happy birthday; his mother had informed them that it was his birthday.
The numbers of people voicing their support or opposition to the monarchy were also small. Pro and anti-groups had gathered outside the Iberostar Cristina Hotel in time for the royal couple's arrival. The Balearic Forum of Solidarity and Progress said that "now more than ever we must support the Spanish monarchy against the attacks to which it is every day a victim by our institutions and rulers". "We want to thank the King for his important work during the coronavirus crisis."
Crida per Palma expressed their "total rejection" of the visit and called for the royal family to be declared "non grata". The monarchy is an institution and symbol that is "incompatible with the Palma we want". The visit, they added, was an attempt at "normality and social support amid the recent corruption scandals".
