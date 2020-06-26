Playa del Arenal, Majorca. 06-06-2019 Pere Bota

Palma is hot and sunny today with a high of 34 degrees, a slight breeze and a low of 20.

It’s 30 degrees, sunny and blustery in Andratx with a low of 19.

Llucmajor is 35 with lots of sunshine, a strong southeasterly wind and a low of 19 degrees.

It’s sunny in Capdepera but much cooler at 29 degrees and it’s breezy too with a low of 21. Here’s how it’s looking from our webcam just up the coast at Son Serra de Marina.

Valldemossa is lovely and sunny today with a top temperature of 29 degrees, a light wind and a low of 19.