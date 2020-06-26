Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
Palma is hot and sunny today with a high of 34 degrees, a slight breeze and a low of 20.
It’s 30 degrees, sunny and blustery in Andratx with a low of 19.
Llucmajor is 35 with lots of sunshine, a strong southeasterly wind and a low of 19 degrees.
It’s sunny in Capdepera but much cooler at 29 degrees and it’s breezy too with a low of 21. Here’s how it’s looking from our webcam just up the coast at Son Serra de Marina.
Valldemossa is lovely and sunny today with a top temperature of 29 degrees, a light wind and a low of 19.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.