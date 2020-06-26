Melía Palma Bay Hotel Field Hospital. 26-06-2020 Teresa Ayuga

The field hospital at the Meliá Palma Bay Hotel, next to the Palau de Congressos has been dismantled.

On Friday morning, operators started taking apart the rooms that were installed to accommodate patients who were critically ill with coronavirus. Some patients with mild symptoms were also treated at the Melía as the pandemic subsided.

The Army helped to turn the hotel into a field hospital during the first weeks of confinement at the end of March to take pressure off the Healthcare Service.

258 rooms at the Melía were adapted for Covid-19 patients in collaboration with the Government, Palma City Council and the Palma Army Infantry Brigade 47.

105 oxygen beds and 24 ICU beds were installed at the Conference Centre as a preventive measure but they were not needed in the end.

The last Covid-19 patients were discharged from the Hotel in mid-May.