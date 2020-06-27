News
Rafa sails the high seas
With no tennis competitions on the horizon, Rafa Nadal has been spending his time training, appearing in advertisements and promotional campaigns and sailing his catamaran ‘Great White’ in Balearic waters.
On Friday he was spotted in Cala Molins, in Pollensa and last weekend Rafa and some friends went for a spin to Ibiza aboard his new toy.
Rafa's dark blue catamaran is an absolute beauty with stainless steel hatches, teak decks and state of the art lighting.
The stern platform is big enough to hold jet skis and a dinghy and there’s space for a whirlpool, bar and comfy seating on the huge flybridge.
The 80 Sunreef Power, 24 metre long catamaran has room for 12 people and costs a cool 5.5 million euros.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.