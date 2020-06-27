Rafa Nadal sailing in Cala Molins, Pollensa. 26-06-2020 Lydia E. Larrey

With no tennis competitions on the horizon, Rafa Nadal has been spending his time training, appearing in advertisements and promotional campaigns and sailing his catamaran ‘Great White’ in Balearic waters.

On Friday he was spotted in Cala Molins, in Pollensa and last weekend Rafa and some friends went for a spin to Ibiza aboard his new toy.

Rafa's dark blue catamaran is an absolute beauty with stainless steel hatches, teak decks and state of the art lighting.

The stern platform is big enough to hold jet skis and a dinghy and there’s space for a whirlpool, bar and comfy seating on the huge flybridge.

The 80 Sunreef Power, 24 metre long catamaran has room for 12 people and costs a cool 5.5 million euros.