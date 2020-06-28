Police stopped a party at the Amnesia club in Ibiza. 28-06-2020 Arguiñe Escandón

Overnight on Saturday, there were again illegal street parties in Palma, with the Can Valero, Son Castelló and Son Rossinyol industrial estates providing the venues. Groups of up to 30 or 40 young people gathered, with alcohol being served from car boots.

It is claimed that the Balearic government's restrictions on nightlife are the cause of these parties. One of those who was at a party in Can Valero observed that "if they won't let us go to the discos, we'll have to improvise".

Sources from the nightlife sector say that there are reports in the media today of the authorities fearing a flare-up of Covid-19 because of the "attitude" of young people. "They are not the problem. It is the Balearic government. What would it cost to set up strict capacity control and hygiene standards in all the clubs in the Balearic Islands? In this way, illegal parties would be avoided."

The government is restricting nightlife establishment capacity to 300, while in Magalluf and Playa de Palma (also the West End of Sant Antoni in Ibiza), establishments are not allowed to open.

In Sant Antoni, the local police and the Guardia Civil ordered 126 people to leave the Amnesia nightclub on Sunday morning. This happened at around 7.30 after there were reports of a party taking place. The club says that it was a private function.