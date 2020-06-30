Galatzó Skate Park, Calvia. 28-06-2020 Ultima Hora

The brand new 1,500 square metre Galatzó skate park in Calvià is now open.

Mayor Alfonso Rodríguez; the Insular Director of Participació i Joventut, Àlex Segura, and several Mayors of the Consistory attended the opening ceremony on Saturday, which featured skater exhibitions, rollers, scooters and bikers, a youth information point, a sheet metal workshop.

The existing tracks have been renovated, new lighting has been added, the architectural barriers have been removed and a second entrance has been opened at the site.

The renovation project cost 289,679 euros.