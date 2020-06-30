Tourism
The Galatzó skate park is now open
The brand new 1,500 square metre Galatzó skate park in Calvià is now open.
Mayor Alfonso Rodríguez; the Insular Director of Participació i Joventut, Àlex Segura, and several Mayors of the Consistory attended the opening ceremony on Saturday, which featured skater exhibitions, rollers, scooters and bikers, a youth information point, a sheet metal workshop.
The existing tracks have been renovated, new lighting has been added, the architectural barriers have been removed and a second entrance has been opened at the site.
The renovation project cost 289,679 euros.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.