Weather
It's a scorcher...
The State Meteorological Agency, Aemet, issued a yellow weather warning for high temperatures in Majorca on Wednesday.
Aemet spokesperson, María José Guerrero, is forecasting highs of 36º-38ºC in Palma, Llucmajor, Campos and southern parts of the Island.
"The inflow of warm African air in the Mediterranean is affecting the Balearic Islands and it will be hot in Majorca during the first few days of July,” says Guerrero.
Temperatures will be much the same in the south of Majorca on Thursday, but will fall slightly in northern areas.
On Friday, northerly and northeasterly winds will bring temperatures down by around 6º. Overnight lows will remain the same for now, but are likely to fall 2º-3º on Saturday.
"Summer is here," says Guerrero.
