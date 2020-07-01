Map of Mediterranean Cuisine. 30-06-2020 @InterestingMaps

UNESCO proclaimed the Mediterranean diet as Intangible Cultural Heritage of Humanity in 2013 and a varied diet, full of health benefits.

Now you can find out what the local specialities are in the Mediterranean via a new gastronomy map by @InterestingMaps.

The Mediterranean diet is highly admired in the culinary world, because it’s based on careful elaborations and powerful flavours and focuses on local products in each territory.

The map of Mediterranean Cuisine has been shared on Twitter and shows speciality dishes from Portugal, Spain, Italy, Greece, Malta, France, Turkey and some areas of Morocco.

The main ingredients are olives, wheat and grapes and many of the dishes are made with pasta, rice, olive oil and wine.

Although the same ingredients are used for the dishes, they originate from very different cultures and the one thing they have in common is that they are healthy and good for your body.

The map highlights tumbet from the Balearic Islands, which is made with potatoes, peppers, aubergines, tomatoes cooked in olive oil.