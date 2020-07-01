Weather
All you need to know about the weather in Majorca
On Wednesday temperatures rose with the highest registerd in Palma University with 33.1 and temperatures are expected to continue to rise.
01/07 11:12 #AEMET actualiza #FMA por temp. max en Baleares. Activos HOY. Nivel máx amarillo. Imagen del mapa de avisos en vigor a las 11:12 . Para ver una tabla de avisos actualizada haga CLIC EN LA IMAGEN o visite https://t.co/xY6Un0EpyF https://t.co/G8i0WJs1Ss— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) July 1, 2020
Maximum Temperatures
Palma, University..................... 33.1 degrees Centigrade
Campos. Can Sion................... 32.5 degrees Centigrade
Binissalem................................ 32.4 degrees Centigrade
Llucmajor................................. 32.1 degrees Centigrade
Palma, airport........................... 31.9 degrees Centigrade
Minimum Temperatures
Escorca, Son Torrella................16.3 degrees Centigrade
Palma, University..................... 17.2 degrees Centigrade
Sa Pobla.................................. 19.0 degrees Centigrade
Andratx..................................... 19.1 degrees Centigrade
Muro, S’albufera....................... 19.1 degrees Centigrade
Aprieta el calor hoy #miércoles en #Baleares, con temperaturas diurnas que pueden alcanzar los 35ºC en Menorca y Pitiusas, y los 36-38ºC en Mallorca. Cielo poco nuboso o despejado.https://t.co/qdYv8ICIRg pic.twitter.com/U5AFWL2AcK— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) July 1, 2020
Wind Speed (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 35 (km/h)
Ibiza, airport...................................................... 30 (km/h)
Palma, airport................................................... 27 (km/h)
Es Mercadal..................................................... 26 (km/h)
La Mola, Mahon................................................ 21 (km/h)
Gusts (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 44 (km/h)
Ibiza, airport...................................................... 41 (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 37 (km/h)
Palma, Airport................................................... 35 (km/h)
Banyalbufar...................................................... 33 (km/h)
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.