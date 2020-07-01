Temperatures in Majorca. 01-07-2020 Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

On Wednesday temperatures rose with the highest registerd in Palma University with 33.1 and temperatures are expected to continue to rise.

01/07 11:12 #AEMET actualiza #FMA por temp. max en Baleares. Activos HOY. Nivel máx amarillo. Imagen del mapa de avisos en vigor a las 11:12 . Para ver una tabla de avisos actualizada haga CLIC EN LA IMAGEN o visite https://t.co/xY6Un0EpyF https://t.co/G8i0WJs1Ss — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) July 1, 2020

Maximum Temperatures

Palma, University..................... 33.1 degrees Centigrade

Campos. Can Sion................... 32.5 degrees Centigrade

Binissalem................................ 32.4 degrees Centigrade

Llucmajor................................. 32.1 degrees Centigrade

Palma, airport........................... 31.9 degrees Centigrade

Minimum Temperatures

Escorca, Son Torrella................16.3 degrees Centigrade

Palma, University..................... 17.2 degrees Centigrade

Sa Pobla.................................. 19.0 degrees Centigrade

Andratx..................................... 19.1 degrees Centigrade

Muro, S’albufera....................... 19.1 degrees Centigrade

Aprieta el calor hoy #miércoles en #Baleares, con temperaturas diurnas que pueden alcanzar los 35ºC en Menorca y Pitiusas, y los 36-38ºC en Mallorca. Cielo poco nuboso o despejado.https://t.co/qdYv8ICIRg pic.twitter.com/U5AFWL2AcK — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) July 1, 2020

Wind Speed (km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 35 (km/h)

Ibiza, airport...................................................... 30 (km/h)

Palma, airport................................................... 27 (km/h)

Es Mercadal..................................................... 26 (km/h)

La Mola, Mahon................................................ 21 (km/h)

Gusts (km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 44 (km/h)

Ibiza, airport...................................................... 41 (km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 37 (km/h)

Palma, Airport................................................... 35 (km/h)

Banyalbufar...................................................... 33 (km/h)