News
Chaos at Palma Airport
Passengers arriving at Palma Airport.
There was chaos at Palma Airport on Wednesday as several National and International flights arrived at the same time.
Passengers from Madrid and Asturias mixed with hundreds of tourists from EU countries in the arrivals hall and according to one witness, AENA staff forced Domestic passengers to pass through the same area as people from abroad who were handing in their Health Declaration forms, which caused long queues.
"There were only two people to collect the sheets from hundreds of crowded passengers," they said.
"It is fatal," said another passenger who claimed the details of people handing in their medical paperwork were not being verified.
"There is no control over who comes and who goes, it all depends on the good faith of the people," said one traveller.
Passengers are calling for stricter controls at the Airport, saying "Our health is at stake."
AENA admits that when passengers hand in medical paperwork that hasn't been completed properly, it can cause delays and congestion.
Gazzaputt / Hace about 3 hours
“ It’s fatal” if a passenger really made this comment then why would they fly? Ridiculous if true.
I hope this is sorted ASAP as flight will ramp up in the next few weeks and then there really will chaos.
Virginie / Hace about 4 hours
Senora Armengol needs to protects the residents of Mallorca and make sure health and safety protocols are followed for arriving tourists. Looking at what's happening in the rest of the world and other EU countries seeing increase in outbreaks it is reckless to not enforce strict control at arrivals