5 new coronavirus infections in Palma. 01-07-2020 Adriano Machado

Five new coronavirus infections were confirmed in Palma on Tuesday.

The first patient tested positive at La Vileta Health Centre along with someone from the same house and three people from different neighbourhoods of Palma.

On Monday, 4 members of the same family tested positive in Ibiza, all of them mild or asymptomatic.

A total of 8 small regrowths have been detected in the Balearic Islands since May 11, one in Ibiza and the rest in Majorca.

The biggest affected 12 people in the Son Gotleu district of Palma, which resulted in two people being admitted to Son Llàtzer Hospital.