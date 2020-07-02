Weather in the Balearic islands 02-07-2020

Today the weather remains unchanged with high temperatures between 30º to 33º degrees centigrade and low 14º to 18º degrees centigrade.

Maximum Temperatures

Palma, University..................... 31.6 degrees Centigrade

Porreres................................... 31.4 degrees Centigrade

Campos, Can Sion................... 30.7 degrees Centigrade

Llucmajor.................................. 30.4 degrees Centigrade

Ciutadella, Cala ganda............. 30.3 degrees Centigrade

Minimum Temperatures

Escorca, Son Torrella................14.5 degrees Centigrade

Escorca, Lluc........................... 17.2 degrees Centigrade

Campos, Can Sion................... 18.2 degrees Centigrade

Palma, University..................... 18.5 degrees Centigrade

Andratx..................................... 18.6 degrees Centigrade

Wind Speed (km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 24 (km/h)

Palma, Airport................................................... 23 (km/h)

Capdepera........................................................ 22 (km/h)

La Mola, Mahon................................................ 21 (km/h)

Llucmajor, Cap Blanc....................................... 16 (km/h)

Gusts (km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 34 (km/h)

Palma, airport................................................... 32 (km/h)

Capdepera........................................................ 26 (km/h)

Escorca, Lluc.................................................... 25 (km/h)

Es Mercadal..................................................... 24 (km/h)