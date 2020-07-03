Porto Cristo Harbour, Majorca. archive photo 02-07-2020 Wendy Wighton Urquhart

It’s another sunny day in Palma with a high of 29 degrees, a low of 17 and a very strong northeasterly wind.

Andratx is 30 and partly sunny, partly cloudy with moderate winds and a low of 19 degrees.

Llucmajor is mostly sunny with a top temperature of 29 degrees, a 35 kilometre northeasterly wind and a low of 20.

It’s hot and sunny and 27 degrees in Alcudia but it’s very blustery there too with a low of 20.

Soller is 29 degrees today with lots of sunshine, strong winds and a low of 18. Here’s a look at the weather from our webcam in the port.