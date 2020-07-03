Temperatues in Majorca

temperatures in Majorca

03-07-2020

The maximum temperature in the Balearic Islands is on Formentera with 28.7ºC.

Maximum Temperatures

Formentera.............................. 28.7 degrees Centigrade
Eivissa...................................... 28.1 degrees Centigrade
Sant Antoni de Portmany......... 27.7 degrees Centigrade
Ibiza, Airport............................. 27.6 degrees Centigrade
Campos, Can Sion................... 27.2 degrees Centigrade

Minimum Temperatures

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola.........15.7 degrees Centigrade
Escorca, Son Torrella............... 16.6 degrees Centigrade
Escorca, Lluc........................... 19.8 degrees Centigrade
Sant Joan de Labritja.............. 20.0 degrees Centigrade
Manacor....................................21.2 degrees Centigrade

Wind Speed (km/h)

Capdepera........................................................ 42 (km/h)
La Mola, Mahon............................................... 42 (km/h)
Palma, Airport................................................... 41 (km/h)
Es mercadal..................................................... 35 (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 33 (km/h)

Gusts (km/h)

Palma, airport................................................... 59 (km/h)
Ciutadella, Cala Galanda................................. 53 (km/h)
Capdepera........................................................ 53 (km/h)
Es mercadal..................................................... 50 (km/h)
Portocolom....................................................... 49 (km/h)

