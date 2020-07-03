Weather
All you need to know about the weather in Majorca
The maximum temperature in the Balearic Islands is on Formentera with 28.7ºC.
Maximum Temperatures
Las temperaturas de esta madrugada, al igual que las de ayer, han sido altas (por encima de los 20ºC). Sin embargo ha desaparecido la sensación de bochorno debido al descenso de la humedad del aire. https://t.co/y88Jeyj65P pic.twitter.com/9o3SvqstOD— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) July 3, 2020
Formentera.............................. 28.7 degrees Centigrade
Eivissa...................................... 28.1 degrees Centigrade
Sant Antoni de Portmany......... 27.7 degrees Centigrade
Ibiza, Airport............................. 27.6 degrees Centigrade
Campos, Can Sion................... 27.2 degrees Centigrade
Minimum Temperatures
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola.........15.7 degrees Centigrade
Escorca, Son Torrella............... 16.6 degrees Centigrade
Escorca, Lluc........................... 19.8 degrees Centigrade
Sant Joan de Labritja.............. 20.0 degrees Centigrade
Manacor....................................21.2 degrees Centigrade
Wind Speed (km/h)
Capdepera........................................................ 42 (km/h)
La Mola, Mahon............................................... 42 (km/h)
Palma, Airport................................................... 41 (km/h)
Es mercadal..................................................... 35 (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 33 (km/h)
Gusts (km/h)
Palma, airport................................................... 59 (km/h)
Ciutadella, Cala Galanda................................. 53 (km/h)
Capdepera........................................................ 53 (km/h)
Es mercadal..................................................... 50 (km/h)
Portocolom....................................................... 49 (km/h)
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.