temperatures in Majorca 03-07-2020

The maximum temperature in the Balearic Islands is on Formentera with 28.7ºC.

Maximum Temperatures

Las temperaturas de esta madrugada, al igual que las de ayer, han sido altas (por encima de los 20ºC). Sin embargo ha desaparecido la sensación de bochorno debido al descenso de la humedad del aire. https://t.co/y88Jeyj65P pic.twitter.com/9o3SvqstOD — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) July 3, 2020

Formentera.............................. 28.7 degrees Centigrade

Eivissa...................................... 28.1 degrees Centigrade

Sant Antoni de Portmany......... 27.7 degrees Centigrade

Ibiza, Airport............................. 27.6 degrees Centigrade

Campos, Can Sion................... 27.2 degrees Centigrade

Minimum Temperatures

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola.........15.7 degrees Centigrade

Escorca, Son Torrella............... 16.6 degrees Centigrade

Escorca, Lluc........................... 19.8 degrees Centigrade

Sant Joan de Labritja.............. 20.0 degrees Centigrade

Manacor....................................21.2 degrees Centigrade

Wind Speed (km/h)

Capdepera........................................................ 42 (km/h)

La Mola, Mahon............................................... 42 (km/h)

Palma, Airport................................................... 41 (km/h)

Es mercadal..................................................... 35 (km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 33 (km/h)

Gusts (km/h)

Palma, airport................................................... 59 (km/h)

Ciutadella, Cala Galanda................................. 53 (km/h)

Capdepera........................................................ 53 (km/h)

Es mercadal..................................................... 50 (km/h)

Portocolom....................................................... 49 (km/h)