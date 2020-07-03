Primary Care Health Centres inundated. archive photo. 03-07-2020 Ultima Hora

79 of the 86 Basic Health Units, or UBS, in Majorca have now reopened, according to the Ministry of Health & Consumption.

During the coronavirus health crisis there was a significant decrease in healthcare activity because priority was given to urgent care. There was also a decrease in demand because people preferred not to go to Health Centres unless they needed urgent help.

In June, Primary Care Professionals carried out 687,112 consultations in Health Centres, compared to 483,066 in April, a huge increase which coincides with the de-escalation of the State of Emergency and the decrease in Covid-19 cases.

Health Centres and UBS carried out 362,243 medical consultations in June, 24.4% more than in April. They included 262,476 nursing consultations and 53,395 paediatric consultations.

A brand new organisational system has been introduced at Health Centres and UBS as a result of Covid-19, which means first contact for patients is now always by telephone.

After the initial telephone contact, patients are transferred for bureaucratic, medical, nursing or pharmaceutical consultations and the system has proved to be so successful it's being implemented elsewhere in Majorca and there are also plans to implement it in Minorca, Ibiza and Formentera.

The only exception is paediatric consultations for Children and Youth Health Program patients, check-ups for children between the ages of 0-14 and vaccinations, which will always be done face-to-face.

As a consequence of the Covid-19 crisis, two different circuits have been implemented at Health Centres, depending on whether the patient has symptoms of the virus or signs of respiratory disease in order to prevent infection.

An internet pilot programme for virtual consultations has also been launched and is ongoing.

The new system also means that Medical Personnel no longer have to spend 30% of their time dealing with bureaucratic problems, which are now handled by Administrative Management units, or UGAs.

24 nursing management protocols have been created, for issues such as wounds, voiding syndrome, diarrhea, stings, earwax plugs, insomnia, headache, anxiety, etc, but if any coronavirus alarm signs are detected, the patient will be referred to a doctor, as per protocol.

There are also specific Nursing Assistant Technicians, or TCAIs in each Health Centre and consultations related to medication, questions about taking medication, side effects or shortage problems are dealt with by Pharmacists.