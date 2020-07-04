Tourism
Cala na Clara compared to the Caribbean
The landscape in the northeast of Majorca is just stunning and residents of Santa Margalida have the choice of two of the Islands most beautiful beaches at Son Serra de Marina and Can Picafort.
Son Serra de Marina is characterised by its hidden coves, natural landscape and unique beauty and Can Picafort has some of the biggest sandy beaches in the whole of Majorca, with all the services and amenities you could possibly want just a step away.
In Artà there are numerous charming corners to explore as well as Colònia de Sant Pere which has long been a favourite summer destination for Majorcan residents.
Ni Caribe ni res, Mallorca. pic.twitter.com/reSMsIb1VX— Miquel Llompart (@mllompi01) June 25, 2020
This photograph of Cala na Clara in Artà was posted on Twitter by Miquel Llompart who compared Majorca to the Caribbean and it’s gone viral .
Hundreds of other images of Majorca have been uploaded to social media networks recently, including the stunning Ses Salines coastline, the stone paradise of Alconasser and the vivid turquoise waters of Magalluf beach, each photograph even more beautiful than usual after three months of lockdown with no humans, no boats and no litter.
