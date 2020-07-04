Northern Spotlight
First stone laid at new TIB Depot
The first stone of the new TIB Garage-Depot in Inca was laid on Wednesday.
Councillor Marc Pons announced at the ceremony that the gas station will also be able to open to help individuals and companies who choose to change to natural gas.
The new depot will turn Inca into the main ‘hub’ in the north of the Island and be managed by the Ruiz Group.
The facilities will have the capacity to house 15 buses, a workshop, two fast-charging jets of compressed natural gas and a car wash.
The project is costing 687,676 euros and work is expected to be completed before the winter season begins.
Door to the Sierra
Inca Mayor, Virgilio Moreno, expressed his satisfaction with "the commitment that both the Government and the Ruiz Group have made in our city,” saying “a historic Inca claim will be fulfilled and we will become a major transport hub in Majorca. In addition to being a gateway to the Serra de Tramuntana, connections to the north of the island will improve which is good for tourists and workers.”
There are two other TIB Garages in Alcudia and Palma.
