Penumbral Lunar Eclipse on July 5. archive photo 22-01-2019 M. Azagra

Shares:

There’s a penumbral lunar eclipse on Sunday, July 5 and it will be visible from Spain.

When the Sun, the Earth and the Moon are in a straight line, the Earth stops some of the sunlight reaching the moon and casts a shadow over part of the Moon, but because the moon is darker than usual it can be hard to see it, so keep some binoculars handy.

In Spain, it starts at 0507 on Sunday morning and ends at 0749 and will also be visible in Africa, southern and western Europe, South America, the south and east of North America and the South Pacific.

It’s the third of 4 penumbral lunar eclipses in 2020, the first took place on January 10, the second was on June 5, the one on Sunday is the third and the last one of the year will be on November 30.