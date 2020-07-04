News
Penumbral eclipse on Sunday
There’s a penumbral lunar eclipse on Sunday, July 5 and it will be visible from Spain.
When the Sun, the Earth and the Moon are in a straight line, the Earth stops some of the sunlight reaching the moon and casts a shadow over part of the Moon, but because the moon is darker than usual it can be hard to see it, so keep some binoculars handy.
In Spain, it starts at 0507 on Sunday morning and ends at 0749 and will also be visible in Africa, southern and western Europe, South America, the south and east of North America and the South Pacific.
It’s the third of 4 penumbral lunar eclipses in 2020, the first took place on January 10, the second was on June 5, the one on Sunday is the third and the last one of the year will be on November 30.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.