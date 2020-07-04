A single contractor will be responsible for the Intermodal Station. 01-08-2018 Joan Torres

The management of the Intermodal Station bus terminal in Palma and maintenance of bus stops on the network in Majorca are to be subject to a single, new contract from 2021 to 2035 and which is valued at 6.73 million euros. The Majorca Transport Consortium is to put the contract out to tender, the government-run body saying that there is to be a change to the current model of multiple contractors. A single contract will result in improved coordination in "managing a passenger station the size of the Intermodal".

Included in this contract will be the post of station manager to ensure the proper functioning of the Intermodal and a 24-hour security service. At present, this only operates from eight in the morning until midnight, with reinforcement at peak times in the summer.

Other features of the contract will be management of access to toilets; the operation of a wash facility for buses; control of vehicle access that will allow a taxi rank to be established; offices for bus operators; rooms for drivers; and a control centre for all bus routes in Majorca.