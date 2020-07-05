Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
Palma is gorgeous today with a high of 30 degrees, a moderate southerly wind and a low of 18.
It’s 30 degrees and sunny in Calvia with a warm breeze, perfect for a day at the beach. Overnight it will be 18.
It’s a hot one in Llucmajor with lots of sunshine, a high of 31 degrees, moderate winds and a low of 18 degrees.
Alcudia is sunny too with a top temperature of 29 degrees, a strong northerly wind and a low of 19.
Here’s a peek at the weather from our webcam a little further down the coast at Son Serra de Marina.
The sun’s out in Deya and the high of 29 degrees will drop to around 17 after dark.
