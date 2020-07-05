Palma
Police crack down on Palma street raves
With clubs closed, street parties are all the rage in Palma and on Saturday night 126 young people were fined by the police for breaking social distancing rules at a number of street raves on various industrial estates and parks in the capital.
Police reported a distinct lack of masks, people sharing bottles, drug abuse and excess noise. This weekend the police mounted the first of what is going to be weekly operations to control anti social behaviour in Palma.
A number of fights were also reported as well as illegal car racing.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.