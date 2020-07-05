126 young people were fined by the police. 05-07-2020

With clubs closed, street parties are all the rage in Palma and on Saturday night 126 young people were fined by the police for breaking social distancing rules at a number of street raves on various industrial estates and parks in the capital.

Police reported a distinct lack of masks, people sharing bottles, drug abuse and excess noise. This weekend the police mounted the first of what is going to be weekly operations to control anti social behaviour in Palma.

A number of fights were also reported as well as illegal car racing.