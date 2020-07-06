Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
It’s 31 degrees and gorgeous in Palma today with moderate southerly winds and a low of 18.
Andratx is sunny too with a high of 30 degrees, a light wind and a low 19.
It’s hot and sunny in Santanyi with a top temperature of 31 degrees falling to 19 after dark.
The sun’s out in Alcudia and it’s 29 degrees with a nice breeze and an overnight temperature of 21. Here’s a peek at the weather from our webcam in the port.
And it’s 28 and sunny in Valldemossa with a low of 18 and almost no wind.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.