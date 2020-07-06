La Playa de Cala Blanca, Andratx. 04-06-2020 Ultima Hora

It’s 31 degrees and gorgeous in Palma today with moderate southerly winds and a low of 18.

Andratx is sunny too with a high of 30 degrees, a light wind and a low 19.

It’s hot and sunny in Santanyi with a top temperature of 31 degrees falling to 19 after dark.

The sun’s out in Alcudia and it’s 29 degrees with a nice breeze and an overnight temperature of 21. Here’s a peek at the weather from our webcam in the port.

And it’s 28 and sunny in Valldemossa with a low of 18 and almost no wind.