Earthquake in Montuïri, Majorca. 05-07-2020 National Geographic Institute

Shares:

Montuïri registered a magnitude 2.2 earthquake at the weekend according to the National Geographic Institute’s website.

The tremor happened at 1933 on Sunday, but Montuïri Local Police say they didn’t feel anything in the municipality and there were no reports from residents.

Officers said they only found out that there had been an earthquake when they received a 112 call to notify them it had happened.