News
The earth moved in Majorca!
Montuïri registered a magnitude 2.2 earthquake at the weekend according to the National Geographic Institute’s website.
The tremor happened at 1933 on Sunday, but Montuïri Local Police say they didn’t feel anything in the municipality and there were no reports from residents.
Officers said they only found out that there had been an earthquake when they received a 112 call to notify them it had happened.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.