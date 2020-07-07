Lord Alan Sugar. 07-07-2020 Wikipedia

Shares:

Leading British businessman and the BBC's Apprentice presenter, Lord Alan Sugar, is on holiday on the island after returning from the United States.

The rising moon. Palma Mallorca pic.twitter.com/otWfUMIdx2 — Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) July 6, 2020

Lord Sugar twitted a number of photographers on Majorca this morning. It appears he is aboard his yacht.

Back from USA and now in Palma Mallorca. This boat was built for Steve Jobbs and now used by his family. pic.twitter.com/OP9fPFcEQJ — Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) July 6, 2020

Sugar is a frequent visitor to the island.