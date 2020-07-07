Lord Alan Sugar

07-07-2020Wikipedia

Leading British businessman and the BBC's Apprentice presenter, Lord Alan Sugar, is on holiday on the island after returning from the United States.

Lord Sugar twitted a number of photographers on Majorca this morning. It appears he is aboard his yacht.

Sugar is a frequent visitor to the island.

