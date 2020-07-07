Celebrities
Sugar fired up about Majorca
Leading British businessman and the BBC's Apprentice presenter, Lord Alan Sugar, is on holiday on the island after returning from the United States.
The rising moon. Palma Mallorca pic.twitter.com/otWfUMIdx2— Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) July 6, 2020
Lord Sugar twitted a number of photographers on Majorca this morning. It appears he is aboard his yacht.
Back from USA and now in Palma Mallorca. This boat was built for Steve Jobbs and now used by his family. pic.twitter.com/OP9fPFcEQJ— Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) July 6, 2020
Sugar is a frequent visitor to the island.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.