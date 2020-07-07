Weather in the Balearic Islands 07-07-2020

Shares:

The maximum temperature in the Balearic Islands is on Llucmajor with 30.2 ºC.

Maximum Temperatures

Llucmajor.................................. 30.2 degrees Centigrade

Calvia, Es Capdella.................. 29.5 degrees Centigrade

Pollensa................................... 29.2 degrees Centigrade

Campos, Can Sion................... 29.2 degrees Centigrade

Formentera.............................. 29.1 degrees Centigrade

Minimum Temperatures

Escorca, Son Torrella............... 14.8 degrees Centigrade

Campos, Can Sion...................16.6 degrees Centigrade

Palma, University..................... 17.3 degrees Centigrade

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunola......... 17.4 degrees Centigrade

Palma, university.......................17.5 degrees Centigrade

Wind Speed (km/h)

La Mola, Mahon................................................ 46 (km/h)

Minorca, Airport................................................ 33 (km/h)

Es Mercadal..................................................... 26 (km/h)

Capdepera........................................................ 24 (km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunola.................................. 20 (km/h)

Gusts (km/h)

Minorca, airport................................................ 48 (km/h)

Es mercadal..................................................... 44 (km/h)

Ciutadella, Cala Galdana................................. 42 (km/h)

Capdepera........................................................ 29 (km/h)

Palma,University............................................... 27 (km/h)