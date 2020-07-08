Embala't celebrations in Sencelles, Majorca. archive photo. 08-07-2020 Maria Nadal

Festival organisers have announced the cancellation of Embala't in Sencelles, the Clovelles in Petra and the Revolta in Vilafranca.

The Associations that organise the fiestas, with the support of the corresponding Town Hall say it’s too risky to hold them in the current climate.

"We do not believe it is appropriate to organise events that involve so much responsibility in controlling social distancing between people and other safety measures needed to reduce the risk of coronavirus infection," said the Joves de Petra 'El Dimoni Association.

Petra will celebrate the Battle of Clovelles de Almendra next Saturday as a prelude to the Santa Praixedis festivities, although the City Council made up its mind whether the events will go ahead.

The Obreria de sa Revolta, who organise the Revolta in Vilafranquera, said “out of responsibility and solidarity we are suspending all planned events." Vilafranca City Council has already announced that no festive activity will be held during the Beata, at the end of July.

In Sencelles, the Comissió Embala’t which organises the straw battle has also said it’s famous Neo party in mid-August is cancelled. They made an announcement via social media, saying “We will not be able to celebrate this year, we have to take care of ourselves and take care of the Embala’t.”

A large number of people from Sencelles and other towns usually join the celebrations and the organisers say they’d rather cancel the party because of fears over coronavirus infection.

Other highlights on the Majorcan summer festive calendar include Much in Sineu and Sant Agustí in Felanitx. No decision has been made so far in Sineu and the Muchal Foundation says “a decision will be made at future meetings.” Felanitx City Council is also undecided over Sant Agustí and various other celebrations such as, the Beata in Valldemossa, the Dances of Cossiers in Algaida, Alaró and Montuïri and the Moors and Christians in Pollensa are hanging in the balance, but it’s thought there will be some kind of symbolic celebrations.