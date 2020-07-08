Transport
Good news for drivers
Drivers with a Technical Vehicle Inspection that expires between June 21 and August 31 have been given a 3-month extension to pass the ITV, according to José Luis Ábalos, Minister of Transport, Mobility & Urban Agenda, who confirmed that measure had been given the 'green light’ on Tuesday.
Minister Ábalos stressed that the ITV extensions that expire before August 21 will be prioritised for inspection by professional carriers.
An extension has already been granted for Periodic Technical Inspection Certificates for vehicles that were due to be inspected in May, during the State of Emergency.
