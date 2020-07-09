Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
It’s hot and sunny in Palma with a high of 33 degrees, a moderate southerly wind and a low of 20.
Calvia is 32 degrees with lots of sunshine, a light breeze and a low of 19.
The sun’s out in Ses Salines and it’s 31 degrees with a 25 kilometre an hour easterly wind and a low of 20.
Muro is 33 degrees and sunny with a northeasterly wind and a low of 19.
Here’s how it’s looking from our webcam a little further up the coast in Alcudia.
It’s partly sunny, partly cloudy and very hot in Soller with a high of 35 degrees, a low of 19 and virtually no wind.
