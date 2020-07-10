Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
It’s 34 degrees and sunny in Palma with occasional cloud cover, a welcome breeze and a low of 22.
Andratx is 32 and overcast with some sunny spells, a moderate southerly wind and a low of 20 degrees.
It’s 31 and blustery in Santanyi with hazy sunshine and a low of 21 degrees.
Muro is hot and sunny with a top temperature of 32 degrees, a light northeasterly wind and a low of 20.
Here’s a look at the weather from our webcam a bit further south in Cala Rajada.
It’s 32 degrees and cloudy in Deya with a 30 kilometre an hour southeasterly wind and a low of 20.
