Health
Are compulsory face masks bad for tourism?
The Hotel Federation of Ibiza & Formentera said on Friday that mandatory face masks are not good for Tourism.
Federation Manager, Manuel Sendino, acknowledged that the new health and safety measures "must be accepted all", but stressed that making face masks compulsory from Monday in the Balearic Islands "doesn't give the impression that the Balearic Islands are a safe destiniation.”
However he pointed out that, “It’s better to lose a few sales than to lose them all if there’s a resurgence in coronavirus infections and using a mask does prevent the proliferation of Covid-19 outbreaks, but these constant changes are causing a lot of uncertainty about the summer season.”
Sendino said he’s confident that International Tourists will keep coming to Ibiza and Formentera because they’re such attractive destinations,” but admitted that this year will not be easy.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.