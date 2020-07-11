Northern Spotlight
Fishermen caught with bluefin tuna
More than 32 kilos of bluefin tuna was seized from a recreational fishing boat near Cap de Formentor on June 25, by State Sea Fishing Inspectors and Levante de Mallorca-Cala Rajada Marine Reserve Personnel.
The vessel was inspected during a joint fisheries control and surveillance operation in offshore waters and the bluefin tuna were found on their backs inside a fridge.
The Surveillance Service accompanied the boat back to Puerto Alcudia, where the fish weighed in at 54.27 kilos on the Fishermen’s Guild scales.
The Inspectors issued an Administrative Report for non-compliance with fishing regulations.
A ban on recreational fishermen netting bluefin tuna was implemented from 23:59 on June 23, so catching and keeping them is against the regulations and the fishermen will be sanctioned.
Their catch was confiscated and donated to the non-profit organisation AFAMA, the Association of Relatives & Friends of Alzheimer's Patients.
