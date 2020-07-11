Can Picafort, Majorca. 10-07-2017 Ultima Hora

Palma is 33 degrees with a fierce north-easterly wind gusting at 30 kilometres and hour and an overnight low of 20 degrees.

Here’s how the weather is looking from our webcam in Son Vida for all the golfers out there.

It’s a scorcher in Calvia with a top temperature of 34 degrees, a moderate easterly wind and a low of 20.

Llucmajor is very blustery with a high of 33, lots of sunshine and a low of 21 degrees.

It’s 30 degrees and sunny in Pollensa with a 30 kilometre northeasterly wind and a low of 20.

Soller is hot and sunny and 31 degrees with a nice breeze and an overnight love of 19.