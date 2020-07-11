1,533 flights will take off or land in the Balearics on Saturday & Sunday. archive photo. 11-07-2020 Teresa Ayuga

524 flights will take off or land at Balearic Airports on Saturday and 70% of them are International, according to Aena.

Between Friday and Sunday, 1,533 flights are scheduled at Palma, Ibiza and Mahón Airports. 957 are either to or from International destinations and Sunday will be the busiest day with 547 movements.

63.5% of the total flights this weekend will take off or land at Son Sant Joan Airport in Palma, 25% at Ibiza Airport and 11% at Mahón in Minorca.

On Saturday, there are 173 arrivals and 170 departures at Son Sant Joan in Palma and 81 of them are domestic flights; another 65 will arrive and 64 will depart at Ibiza Airport, including 48 domestic flights and 26 will arrive and 26 will depart at Mahón Airport, including 28 domestic flights.

On Sunday, there are 172 arrivals and 172 departures at Son Sant Joan in Palma and 102 of them are domestic flights; 66 will arrive and 69 will depart at Ibiza Airport, including 63 domestic flights and 34 will arrive and 34 will depart at Mahón in Minorca, including 46 domestic flights.