A woman who’s infected with Covid-19 went missing for several hours on Saturday.

She was required to self isolate at her home after testing positive for coronavirus via a PCR test, but despite calling her several times, Medical Staff were unable to reach her and alerted Police.

When the Officers found the woman at her home a few hours later she claimed that she had never left the house.

She recently travelled abroad with her family and developed coronavirus symptoms when she returned to Majorca.

After testing positive for the virus at Santa Ponsa Health Centre she was forced to quarantine.

None of the other family members have tested positive for coronavirus.