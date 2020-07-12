Health
Woman with coronavirus missing for several hours
A woman who’s infected with Covid-19 went missing for several hours on Saturday.
She was required to self isolate at her home after testing positive for coronavirus via a PCR test, but despite calling her several times, Medical Staff were unable to reach her and alerted Police.
When the Officers found the woman at her home a few hours later she claimed that she had never left the house.
She recently travelled abroad with her family and developed coronavirus symptoms when she returned to Majorca.
After testing positive for the virus at Santa Ponsa Health Centre she was forced to quarantine.
None of the other family members have tested positive for coronavirus.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.