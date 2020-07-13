Puerto Soller, Majorca. 11-07-2020 Humphrey Carter

It’s party sunny, partly cloudy in Palma with a high of 33, a moderate northeasterly wind and a low of 20.

Andratx is overcast with occasional sunshine, a top temperature of 31 and a low of 19.

It’s sunny in Llucmajor with a strong northeasterly breeze and a top temperature of 34 degrees dropping to 21 overnight.

Muro is 31 and sunny with cloudy intervals, a strong northeasterly wind and a low of 20 degrees.

Here’s a look at the weather from our webcam on the beach a little further down the coast in Son Serra de Marina.

Soller is 32 degrees, cloudy in the morning and sunny in the afternoon with a 20 kilometre northerly wind and a low of 18.