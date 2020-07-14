Alcudia market, Majorca. archive photo 13-07-2020 Wendy Wighton Urquhart

Palma is 32 degrees and sunny with afternoon clouds, a moderate easterly wind and a low of 20 degrees. Here's a look at the weather from our webcam.

It’s 31 and mostly sunny in Andratx, with a light wind and a low of 20 degrees.

It’s sunny but very blustery in Santanyi with a top temperature of 31 degrees and a low of 20.

Alcudia is slightly cooler today with a high of 29 degrees, hazy sunshine, strong winds and a low of 21.

And it’s a sunny morning in Banyalbufar but the clouds will roll in this afternoon with a high of 29 degrees and an overnight low of 22.