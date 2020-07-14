Weather
Good Morning from Majorca
Palma is 32 degrees and sunny with afternoon clouds, a moderate easterly wind and a low of 20 degrees. Here's a look at the weather from our webcam.
It’s 31 and mostly sunny in Andratx, with a light wind and a low of 20 degrees.
It’s sunny but very blustery in Santanyi with a top temperature of 31 degrees and a low of 20.
Alcudia is slightly cooler today with a high of 29 degrees, hazy sunshine, strong winds and a low of 21.
And it’s a sunny morning in Banyalbufar but the clouds will roll in this afternoon with a high of 29 degrees and an overnight low of 22.
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.