German tourists might have to pay a hefty price for partying in Majorca without coronavirus protection.

Video footage of hundreds of Germans congregating in the bars and restaurants in s’Arenal at the weekend horrified the German Authorities, especially since there was clearly no social distancing and the only people wearing face masks were the waiters.

The German Government is now considering forcing tourists to quarantine for 2 weeks when they get home from Majorca and restricting foreign travel for residents who live in any area of Germany where Covid-19 outbreaks have been detected.

"We are considering whether this option would be better than travellers being repatriated as soon as they arrive at their vacation destination,” said Helge Braun, German Foreign Minister.

Germany and other EU and Schengen countries have progressively lifted Tourist restrictions since late June, but the excesses in Majorca last weekend have raised fears of a second wave of Covid-19.

The German Health Minister, Jens Spahn has warned that vacations in Europe could lead to outbreaks of Covid-19 if people are allowed to breach the basic rules at their destination, which are designed to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

“The pandemic is not over, we are still in the middle of it”, warned Spahn. "We have to be very careful that the Ballermann is not a second Ischgl," he added comparing the popular resort of s'Arenal in Majorca with the Austrian town where one of the first coronavirus infections in Europe was detected earlier this year, before the pandemic spread throughout Europe.

Minister Spahn said images of German tourists partying in Majorca with such a blatant disregard for local health and safety protocols illustrates the danger that "letting your guard down" can pose to your own health and that of others.

"Mobility makes it easier for the virus to spread," he said.