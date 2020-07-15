Cala Ratjada. 15-07-2020 Gabriel Alomar - Archive

Capdepera town hall has stated that reports of a lockdown of the municipality are "fake news".

Nine positive cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in Capdepera, the IB-Salut's epidemiology service saying that four of these cases relate to a restaurant in Cala Ratjada. The restaurant will be closed until July 24, a kitchen worker having tested positive on Sunday. This positive test had come as "a complete surprise", as the worker in question had not displayed any symptoms.

Initial tests on other employees on Sunday were negative. But there are now four positive cases (two of them asymptomatic). One person has needed to be taken into hospital, and some thirty other people are being monitored as a result of contact tracing.

The health service also reports that workers at a "tourist establishment" in Cala Ratjada have tested positive, adding that "their contagion occurred outside the work activity". Tests on contacts have all been negative.