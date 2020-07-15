Rosana Morillo, General Director of Tourism in the Balearic Islands 15-07-2020 Wendy Wighton Urquhart

A clamp down on the most famous party hot spots in Majorca was expected after videos of hundreds of tourists partying hard, jumping on cars and drinking out of the same glass hit social media websites at the weekend.

But few would probably have visualised the strict measures that have been imposed which don’t just penalise the tourists they also stop bar, restaurant and shop owners in the area making money.

Wendy Urquhart spoke to Rosana Morillo, General Secretary of Tourism in the Balearics on Wednesday and began by asking her to outline the new restrictions.