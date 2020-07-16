Green flags flying again. 16-07-2020 Archive

Green flags were once again flying at the Can Pere Antoni and Ciutat Jardí beaches in Palma on Thursday. On Wednesday, red flags were flown after heavy rain overnight on Tuesday caused wastewater spills. Analysis of water samples showed that the sea was suitable for swimming, so the town hall gave the instruction for the green flags to go up.



Because of spills, temporary bans on going into the sea at these beaches are common. Work currently being carried out by the Emaya municipal services agency will prevent spills of mixed water in the future.