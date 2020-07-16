Weekend Weather. archive photo. 16-07-2020 Ultima Hora

Weatherwise it’s a bit of a mixed bag this weekend according to the State Meteorological Agency, Aemet.

Thursday is cloudy with scattered showers in some places and a high of 29º, compared to 31º on Wednesday.

Friday will be even cooler thanks to a pocket of cold air at high altitude which is likely to bring scattered showers to the north and centre of the island and the mercury will hover around 29º-30º which is about normal for this time of year, according to Aemet Deputy spokesperson, Miquel Gili.

Saturday will be overcast with sunny intervals in some places and showers in others. Expect a top temperature of 32º.

Sunday will be slightly better with more sunshine, less clouds and highs of around 33º.

Here's a peek at the weather from our webcam in Puerto Alcudia.

Next week is forecast to be dry and hot.