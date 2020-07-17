Mallorca Weather 17-07-2020

The highest Temperature in Baleares is in Sant Antoni de Portmanywith 29.1 degrees

Maximum Temperatures

Sant Antoni de Portmany......... 29.1 degrees Centigrade

Formentera.............................. 28.5 degrees Centigrade

Llucmajor...................................28.3 degrees Centigrade

Sant Joan de Labritja............... 28.1 degrees Centigrade

Portocolom............................... 28.0 degrees Centigrade

Minimum Temperatures

Escorca, Son Torrella................14.6 degrees Centigrade

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola....... 15.6 degrees Centigrade

Campos, Can Sion....................16.2 degrees Centigrade

Ciutadella, Cala Galdana......... 16.4 degrees Centigrade

Sant Joan de Labritja................16.8 degrees Centigrade

Wind Speed (km/h)

La Mola, Mahon................................................ 35 (km/h)

Es Mercadal..................................................... 27 (km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 21 (km/h)

Capdepera........................................................ 21 (km/h)

Ciutadella, Cala Galdana................................. 18 (km/h)

Gusts (km/h)

Es Mercadal..................................................... 41 (km/h)

Ciutadella, Cala Galdana.................................. 37(km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................ 30 (km/h)

Capdepera........................................................ 27 (km/h)

Ibiza, Airport...................................................... 26(km/h)

rainfall (mm)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola................................. 0.1 (mm