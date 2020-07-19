Coronavirus
Balearic government wants control of passengers from Catalonia
The health alert committee in the Balearics has held an urgent meeting because of the increase in coronavirus infections in Catalonia and also in Aragon.
It is expected that a request will be made to the Spanish government for controls of passengers arriving from the two regions. At present, there are controls for foreign travellers but not for people from other regions of Spain.
The view of the Balearic government is that it is unacceptable for travellers from regions with high rates of infection to enter without any type of test or control being carried out.
This represents a hardening in attitude on behalf of the government, which said late last week that it did not envisage adopting health controls for passengers from other regions "at the moment".
On Friday, as an example, there were twelve flights from Barcelona to Palma and two from Zaragoza.
The government is meanwhile increasing the number of Covid tracers to 400.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.