Actors Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones never miss their summer holiday in Majorca and they're already here and are soaking up the sun on the Island.

Catherine uploaded photos to Instagram saying how much they are enjoying the fabulous weather.

"Lazy, hazy, crazy days of summer. Happy Sunday," she said.

The Hollywood couple are staying on the s’Estaca estate near Valldemossa that Michael Douglas bought with his ex-wife Diandra.

The house was on the market for a few years, but in the end the actor decided he didn't want to sell it after all.

Michael Douglas has been coming to Majorca for more than 30 years and is often seen out and about in Valldemossa and in Palma.