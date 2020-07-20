Police
Eight arrests in Pollensa anti-drugs operation
For the second time in a month, the Guardia Civil have undertaken an anti-drugs operation in Puerto Pollensa; this one also covering Pollensa itself.
The operation was carried out on Monday morning. Three addresses were raided, eight people were arrested, and significant quantities of cocaine and cash were seized.
On 26 June, two people were arrested in Puerto Pollensa in an operation which also resulted in the arrest of one person in Muro.
