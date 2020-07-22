Emergencies
Worker dies after accident in Algaida
A 55-year-old worker died on Wednesday morning following an accident at a finca in Algaida.
Shortly after nine o'clock at the finca on the Camí de Na Bubota, a beam fell on the worker's chest. Algaida police and the 112 emergency services were alerted. All a doctor could do was to confirm the man's death.
Another worker was injured. He was taken to Son Llàtzer Hospital.
The Guardia Civil are investigating the circumstances.
