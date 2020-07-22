The Guardia Civil are investigating the accident. 22-07-2020 Alejandro Sepúlveda

Shares:

A 55-year-old worker died on Wednesday morning following an accident at a finca in Algaida.

Shortly after nine o'clock at the finca on the Camí de Na Bubota, a beam fell on the worker's chest. Algaida police and the 112 emergency services were alerted. All a doctor could do was to confirm the man's death.

Another worker was injured. He was taken to Son Llàtzer Hospital.

The Guardia Civil are investigating the circumstances.