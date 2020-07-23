Health
German tourist positive for Covid-19 after holiday
A German couple and their daughters are in quarantine after one of them tested positive for coronavirus a few days after returning from their holiday in Majorca, according to the German tabloid newspaper, Bild.
The infection was discovered during a routine check at the company where one of the family members works, but none of them have symptoms of the virus.
All four members of the family reportedly live in the city of Cottbus, which has had confirmed cases of Covid-19 for months.
The family flew from Majorca to Nuremberg on Sunday, then drove to Cottbus in a private car.
The newspaper points out that Majorca is not considered a risk area for coronavirus and says all those who’ve been in contact with the family are being tracked down.
