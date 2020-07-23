3 in 4 Municipalities of Majorca free of coronavirus. 22-07-2020 M. À. Cañellas

Almost three out of every four Municipalities in Majorca are free of coronavirus.

71.69% of the Municipalities in Majorca do not have any active cases of Covid-19, according to the Ministry of Health data on July 22.

There are no active cases in Marratxí, Alcudia, Campos, Santa Maria del Camí, Binissalem, Sant Joan, Sant Llorenç des Cardassar, Santa Margalida, Soller, Muro, Montuïri, Son Servera, Alaró, Algaida, Andratx, Selva, Santanyí, Artà, Esporles, Pollensa, Ses Salines, Costitx, Llubí, Maria de la Salut, Sencelles, Búger, Valldemossa, Ariany, Banyalbufar, Campanet, Mancor de la Vall, Santa Eugènia, Petra, Deya, Escorca, Estellencs, Fornalutx or Lloret de Vistalegre.

Despite the recent outbreaks in Majorca, the epidemiological situation has improved significantly.

Only Petra, Deya, Escorca, Estellencs, Fornalutx and Lloret de Vistalegre have had no positive cases of Covid-19 since the start of the health crisis.

The Municipality currently most affected by the pandemic is Palma with 51 active cases, which is 44.73% of the total, but the Balearic Capital is also the most populated city.

There are another 8 active cases of coronavirus in Felanitx, 7 in Capdepera, 6 in Calvia, 4 in Manacor, 3 in Llucmajor, 2 in Sineu and 1 in the rest of the Municipalities affected.

Palma was the worst hit location in Majorca with 1,140 cases and 141 fatalities and there were 24 deaths elsewhere on the Island.