Today's temperatures on the Balearic Islands. 25-07-2020 Majorca Daily Bulletin reporter

On Saturday temperatures may reach up to 36ºC inland so the yellow alert has been activated. Soft winds and calm seas are expected.

25/07 11:48 #AEMET adelanta #FMA por temp. max en Baleares. Activos PASADO MAÑANA. Nivel máx amarillo. Imagen del mapa de avisos en vigor a las 11:48 Para ver una tabla de avisos actualizada haga CLIC EN LA IMAGEN o visite https://t.co/fF6kjlsrkJ https://t.co/font2iOEdv — AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) July 25, 2020

Maximum Temperatures (Yesterday)

Palma, University..................... 31.6 degrees Centigrade

Palma, airport.......................... 31.3 degrees Centigrade

Calvia, Es Capdellà................... 31.0 degrees Centigrade

Binissalem................................30.8 degrees Centigrade

Pollensa................................... 30.7 degrees Centigrade

Minimum Temperatures

Escorca, Son Torrella................15.1 degrees Centigrade

Sant Joan de Labritja............... 17.8 degrees Centigrade

Ciutadella, Cala Galdana............ 18.9 degrees Centigrade

Palma, University..................... 19.1 degrees Centigrade

Calvia, Es Capdellà................... 19.2 degrees Centigrade

Wind Speed (km/h)

Minorca, Airport............................................ 25 (km/h)

Palma, Airport............................................... 21 (km/h)

Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola............................... 19 (km/h)

Campos, Salines Llevant................................. 19 (km/h)

Es Mercadal................................................... 19 (km/h)

Gusts (km/h)

Minorca, Airport........................................... 33 (km/h)

Campos, Salines Llevant............................... 28 (km/h)

Palma, Airport............................................... 28 (km/h)

Es Mercadal................................................. 27 (km/h)

Ciutadella, Cala Galdana................................. 27 (km/h)

Rainfall (mm)

Santanyi......................................................... 0.8 (mm)

Escorca, Son Torrella....................................... 0.8 (mm)