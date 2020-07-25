Weather
All you need to know about the weather in Majorca
On Saturday temperatures may reach up to 36ºC inland so the yellow alert has been activated. Soft winds and calm seas are expected.
25/07 11:48 #AEMET adelanta #FMA por temp. max en Baleares. Activos PASADO MAÑANA. Nivel máx amarillo. Imagen del mapa de avisos en vigor a las 11:48 Para ver una tabla de avisos actualizada haga CLIC EN LA IMAGEN o visite https://t.co/fF6kjlsrkJ https://t.co/font2iOEdv— AEMET_Baleares (@AEMET_Baleares) July 25, 2020
Maximum Temperatures (Yesterday)
Palma, University..................... 31.6 degrees Centigrade
Palma, airport.......................... 31.3 degrees Centigrade
Calvia, Es Capdellà................... 31.0 degrees Centigrade
Binissalem................................30.8 degrees Centigrade
Pollensa................................... 30.7 degrees Centigrade
Minimum Temperatures
Escorca, Son Torrella................15.1 degrees Centigrade
Sant Joan de Labritja............... 17.8 degrees Centigrade
Ciutadella, Cala Galdana............ 18.9 degrees Centigrade
Palma, University..................... 19.1 degrees Centigrade
Calvia, Es Capdellà................... 19.2 degrees Centigrade
Wind Speed (km/h)
Minorca, Airport............................................ 25 (km/h)
Palma, Airport............................................... 21 (km/h)
Sierra de Alfabia, Bunyola............................... 19 (km/h)
Campos, Salines Llevant................................. 19 (km/h)
Es Mercadal................................................... 19 (km/h)
Gusts (km/h)
Minorca, Airport........................................... 33 (km/h)
Campos, Salines Llevant............................... 28 (km/h)
Palma, Airport............................................... 28 (km/h)
Es Mercadal................................................. 27 (km/h)
Ciutadella, Cala Galdana................................. 27 (km/h)
Rainfall (mm)
Santanyi......................................................... 0.8 (mm)
Escorca, Son Torrella....................................... 0.8 (mm)
